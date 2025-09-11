11:25
USD 87.45
EUR 102.31
RUB 1.04
English

Film from Kyrgyzstan to participate in “Russia” Documentary Film Festival

The selection committee of the XXXVI Open International Documentary Film Festival «Russia», which will be held in Yekaterinburg from October 1 to October 6, has chosen 33 films for the competition program out of 510 submissions from Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, TASS reported.

A significant section of the program is dedicated to the values of labor, strong family traditions, and the primacy of the spiritual over the material. In this context, Kyrgyz filmmaker Altynay Adamalieva will present her documentary «The Rock», which tells the story of a woman with three university degrees who left city life behind to herd yaks.

The «Russia» Festival is one of the country’s oldest film forums. It has been held in Yekaterinburg since 1988 and ranks among the largest alongside «Kinotavr» and «Message to a Man». Over the years, its jury has been Elem Klimov, Gleb Panfilov, Alexander Mitta, Sergei Puskepalis, and Vladimir Menshov. The festival is held with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation.
link: https://24.kg/english/343074/
views: 152
Print
Related
Bishkek to host Turkish Film Days with participation of renowned actors
Film from Kyrgyzstan "Kachkyn" participates in Lendoc Film Festival
"Kurak" film to compete at Busan International Film Festival
Film “Kara Kyzyl Sary” to feature at SCO Outstanding Films Week in China
Kyrgyz film "Ot" (Fire) wins Special Jury Mention at prestigious festival
Winners of 3rd Bishkek International Film Festival announced
Organizers of Bishkek Film Festival reprimanded for blogger’s revealing dress
SCNS Chairman meets with actor Michele Placido
Film Festival in Bishkek: Stars from around the world on “sky blue carpet”
Famous actor Dominic West - guest of Bishkek International Film Festival
Popular
IDA to allocate $101.5 million budget loan to Kyrgyzstan IDA to allocate $101.5 million budget loan to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of social facilities and roads in Naryn Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of social facilities and roads in Naryn
Mudflows expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan Mudflows expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Gorky Street opened in Osh after major repairs Gorky Street opened in Osh after major repairs
11 September, Thursday
11:22
Truck traffic temporarily restricted on Osh–Irkeshtam road Truck traffic temporarily restricted on Osh–Irkeshtam r...
11:12
Tunduk state institution to be transformed into joint-stock company
10:56
Zhantai slaughterhouse shut down following numerous citizen complaints
10:49
Two Kyrgyzstanis detained in Nigeria for cyber fraud returned home
10:30
98,670 Kyrgyzstanis removed from Russian register of controlled persons — MFA