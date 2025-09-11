Film from Kyrgyzstan to participate in “Russia” Documentary Film Festival

The selection committee of the XXXVI Open International Documentary Film Festival «Russia», which will be held in Yekaterinburg from October 1 to October 6, has chosen 33 films for the competition program out of 510 submissions from Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, TASS reported.

A significant section of the program is dedicated to the values of labor, strong family traditions, and the primacy of the spiritual over the material. In this context, Kyrgyz filmmaker Altynay Adamalieva will present her documentary «The Rock», which tells the story of a woman with three university degrees who left city life behind to herd yaks.

The «Russia» Festival is one of the country’s oldest film forums. It has been held in Yekaterinburg since 1988 and ranks among the largest alongside «Kinotavr» and «Message to a Man». Over the years, its jury has been Elem Klimov, Gleb Panfilov, Alexander Mitta, Sergei Puskepalis, and Vladimir Menshov. The festival is held with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation.