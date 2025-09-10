Vegetable Seed Production Center opened in Kyrgyzstan

A new training and research center for the production of vegetable crop seeds was officially opened at the educational and experimental farm of the Kyrgyz National Agrarian University named after Konstantin Skryabin in Sokuluk district, Chui region. The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The center was established within the framework of the international project «Supporting the Creation of Seed Production Infrastructure in the Kyrgyz Republic» with the assistance of the Republic of Korea.

Its goal is to increase crop yields and seed quality, develop a sustainable national seed supply system, strengthen food security, promote scientific research, and enhance dual agricultural education.

The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Kyrgyzstan Kim Kwang-jae, and a representative of the Korean Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Moon Kyung Duk.

«Today, the Kyrgyz Republic uses more than 250,000 tons of seeds of various agricultural crops annually. However, the share of highly reproductive and elite varieties in this volume remains low.

Only 20-25 percent of seeds meet modern quality standards. Many farms continue to use outdated seed varieties that do not meet current requirements. In addition, the market of seeds of vegetables, perennial grasses, fruit and berry crops remains underdeveloped. Currently, the seed market in the republic is largely occupied by genotypes of foreign hybrids. Domestic selection of agricultural crops has not yet reached a high level.

The Cabinet of Ministers is taking serious steps to change the situation in the seed sector. In recent years, seed development programs have been approved, the regulatory framework has been updated, and international standards in the field of seed certification are being introduced,» Bakyt Torobaev noted in his speech.

The opening of the center will be an important contribution to the development of the country’s agricultural sector, allowing for the training of highly qualified specialists, the promotion of scientific research and the provision of farmers with high-quality seeds produced in Kyrgyzstan.