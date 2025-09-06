Capacity of four substations increased in Batken region

The capacity of four substations has been increased in Batken region. The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the work is being carried out within the framework of the program to modernize the electric power industry.

Since the beginning of the year, routine repairs have been carried out at 41 substations and major repairs have been carried out at five substations.

The capacity of four substations has been significantly increased:

Zhivotnovodcheskaya (Kyzyl-Zhol, Batken) — from 10,000 kilovolt-amperes to 16,000;

Isfana (Razzakov, Leilek district) — from 6,300 kilovolt-amperes to 10,000;

Uch-Korgon (Uch-Korgon village, Kadamdzhai district) — from 4,000 kilovolt-amperes to 6,300;

Kuldinskaya (Kuldu village, Kadamdzhai district) — from 2,500 kilovolt-amperes to 4,000.

The modernization was financed by the own funds of NENK JSC.

According to the ministry, there are 50 energy facilities on the balance of the substation service of the Batken branch.