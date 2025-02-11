16:23
USD 87.45
EUR 90.27
RUB 0.90
English

Power engineers of Chui region to repair more than 780 substations

In 2025, power engineers will carry out major repairs of 783 substations and 463 kilometers of overhead power lines throughout Chui region. The press service of the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

In addition, 4,982 transformer substations and 4,044 kilometers of overhead lines will undergo maintenance. The company’s employees will trim tree branches on 4,772 kilometers of overhead lines and replace emergency power transmission supports.

The work is carried out to provide consumers in the region with high-quality electricity and prevent power outages.

Every year from March 1 to November 1, power engineers prepare for the successful passage of the upcoming autumn-winter period. In 2024, ChuPES carried out repairs of 816 transformer substations and 510 kilometers of overhead lines.

Note of 24.kg news agency

ChuPES includes 9 RES: Keminskaya, Chuiskaya, Issyk-Atinskaya, Kantskaya, Alamedinskaya, Sokulukskaya, Moskovskaya, Zhaiylskaya, Panfilovskaya.

The enterprise serves about 300,000 consumers in the region.
link: https://24.kg/english/319583/
views: 102
Print
Related
Power engineers to install 41 transformer substations for 15.5 mln soms
Popular
Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave
Interior Ministry denies rumors about “strawberry quick” drug in schools Interior Ministry denies rumors about “strawberry quick” drug in schools
Mutual trade in agricultural products between Kyrgyzstan and Russia increases Mutual trade in agricultural products between Kyrgyzstan and Russia increases
Kyrgyzstan offers Brunei cooperation in energy and halal industry Kyrgyzstan offers Brunei cooperation in energy and halal industry
11 February, Tuesday
16:15
Hi-Tech Park to take best startuppers to Silicon Valley Hi-Tech Park to take best startuppers to Silicon Valle...
16:01
Kyrgyzstan’s farmers receive equipment on lease for 18.2 billion soms
15:47
Power engineers of Chui region to repair more than 780 substations
15:38
State establishes classic versions of Manas epic trilogy
15:25
Kyrgyzstan to pay special attention to strengthening peacekeeping in CSTO