New 95-meter-tall flagpole to be installed in Osh city

A new 95-meter-tall flagpole will be installed in the center of Osh. The press service of the City Hall reported.

According to Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev, the construction of a new flagpole will be an important step in improving the architectural appearance of Osh and will emphasize respect for state symbols.

«As part of the development of Osh, a decision was made to replace the existing 45-meter flagpole with a new 95-meter-tall one. It will be the second tallest in the republic, after Bishkek. Our flag should flutter at a height,» he said.

The old structure will be installed at the Osh airport.