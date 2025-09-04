18:12
New 95-meter-tall flagpole to be installed in Osh city

A new 95-meter-tall flagpole will be installed in the center of Osh. The press service of the City Hall reported.

According to Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev, the construction of a new flagpole will be an important step in improving the architectural appearance of Osh and will emphasize respect for state symbols.

«As part of the development of Osh, a decision was made to replace the existing 45-meter flagpole with a new 95-meter-tall one. It will be the second tallest in the republic, after Bishkek. Our flag should flutter at a height,» he said.

The old structure will be installed at the Osh airport.
