Justice Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives 25 new official vehicles

The Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic received 25 new official vehicles. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to it, the keys to the vehicles were handed over by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev.

During the ceremony, he emphasized the importance of lawyers in strengthening the rule of law and noted that laws and treaties play an important role in the development of a market economy. Adylbek Kasymaliev expressed pride in Kyrgyz lawyers who protect the interests of the country.

The head of the Cabinet also highly praised the initiatives of the Ministry of Justice to update legislation, digitalize public services and reduce bureaucratic barriers. Among the achievements of the ministry, he noted the introduction of electronic notarial system, electronic apostille, online registration of legal entities and electronic control, which made services more transparent and convenient for citizens.

After the handover ceremony, the Minister of Justice Ayaz Baetov reported on the work on de-bureaucratization of public administration, emphasizing that the simplification of procedures contributes to economic growth and improvement of living conditions of citizens.

Concluding the ceremony, Adylbek Kasymaliev congratulated the employees of the Ministry of Justice on the renewal of the vehicle fleet and expressed confidence that the new vehicles will help improve the efficiency of the ministry.
