17:00
USD 87.45
EUR 103.22
RUB 1.14
English

Kyrgyzstan's Justice Minister has new deputy

Deputy Justice Minister of Kyrgyzstan Orozbek Sydykov has been relieved of his post. The ministry confirmed the news.

He will be replaced by Aibek Aidarov, who previously worked at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce.

Internet
Photo Internet. Orozbek Sydykov

According to open sources, Orozbek Sydykov has served as Deputy Justice Minister since 2023. He oversaw legal review of regulatory acts and interactions with government agencies. Before joining the Ministry of Justice, he worked in the judicial system and legal departments of government agencies.

Aibek Aidarov, who will take up the post, worked as the head of the legal support department at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/363906/
views: 74
Print
Related
Rector of Abdullah ibn Abbas Islamic Institute in Razzakov appointed
Aibek Iminov appointed Deputy Chairman of National Religious Affairs Agency
Meder Aliev appointed First Deputy Speaker of Parliament
Iskender Sulaimanov appointed Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations
Amantur Tursuniyazov appointed head of Kyrgyz Geological Service
President appoints Erlist Akunbekov and Damirbek Osmonov as ministers
Damirbek Davlyanov appointed First Deputy Mayor of Manas
New Director of Department of Physical Culture and Sports of City Hall appointed
Damirbek Osmonov appointed acting Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan
Erlist Akunbekov appointed Acting Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers
Popular
Kazakhstan's grain exports to Kyrgyzstan increases 1.7 times Kazakhstan's grain exports to Kyrgyzstan increases 1.7 times
Central Asian Foreign Ministers to meet in the UK Central Asian Foreign Ministers to meet in the UK
Kyrgyzstan imported 3,886 billion kWh of electricity in 2025 Kyrgyzstan imported 3,886 billion kWh of electricity in 2025
Kyrgyzstan introduces banking support for large procurement by state enterprises Kyrgyzstan introduces banking support for large procurement by state enterprises
27 February, Friday
16:49
Kyrgyzstan and Romania agree on double taxation elimination Kyrgyzstan and Romania agree on double taxation elimina...
16:36
Kyrgyzstan's Justice Minister has new deputy
16:30
Rector of Abdullah ibn Abbas Islamic Institute in Razzakov appointed
16:18
Documentary about melting glaciers presented in Bishkek
16:07
Return of Kumtor: President compares project revenues before and after 2021