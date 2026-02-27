Kyrgyzstan's Justice Minister has new deputy

Deputy Justice Minister of Kyrgyzstan Orozbek Sydykov has been relieved of his post. The ministry confirmed the news.

He will be replaced by Aibek Aidarov, who previously worked at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce.

Photo Internet. Orozbek Sydykov

According to open sources, Orozbek Sydykov has served as Deputy Justice Minister since 2023. He oversaw legal review of regulatory acts and interactions with government agencies. Before joining the Ministry of Justice, he worked in the judicial system and legal departments of government agencies.

Aibek Aidarov, who will take up the post, worked as the head of the legal support department at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic.