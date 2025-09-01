17:33
Narendra Modi shares details of meeting with Sadyr Japarov

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his meeting with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China.

«A very productive conversation with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in Tianjin. Our nations share a robust partnership and we will keep working together to add more vigour to our developmental cooperation,» Modi wrote on his official social media account, posting a photo from the meeting.

The post drew hundreds of comments from Indian users, many of whom praised the Prime Minister’s growing influence, calling him a «global leader» and even «worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize.»

Meanwhile, several analysts noted that the talks with Sadyr Japarov could open new opportunities for trade and investment cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and India.
