09:49
USD 87.39
EUR 102.05
RUB 1.09
English

Driver who hit four pedestrians detained in Bishkek

A driver of a Hyundai Palisade SUV has been detained in Bishkek. On August 31, he hit four people at a crosswalk and fled the scene. The Patrol Police Service Department reported.

The road accident occurred during the day on Gagarin Street. The driver, 44, hit pedestrians 71, 66, 24 and 4, who were crossing the road at an unregulated crosswalk.

As a result, the 71-year-old woman died on the spot from injuries. Three more victims, including a small child, were taken to hospital.

According to police, the driver was drunk. The Department of the Patrol Police Service noted that concerned citizens helped detain the man. When questioned by patrol police officers, the suspect did not believe that he had hit people. Apparently he doesn’t remember anything due to alcohol intoxication.
link: https://24.kg/english/341697/
views: 76
Print
Related
Road accident involving fuel tanker occurs on Bishkek-Osh highway
Number of road accidents decreases in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
Four people injured in collision of truck with SUV
Road accident involving three passenger buses registered in Bishkek
BMW crashes into tree in Zarechnoe village, driver burned alive
158 road accidents involving buses registered in Bishkek in three months
Number of injured in accidents involving scooters, mopeds on rise in Kyrgyzstan
110 people killed in road accidents in Kyrgyzstan for three months
Honda Stepwgn falls off cliff and catches fire in Toktrogul, 2 people killed
Kyrgyzstani killed in triple road accident in Moscow
Popular
KOICA holds seminar on Smart Agriculture and Climate Change KOICA holds seminar on Smart Agriculture and Climate Change
Concert on Kyrgyzstan's Independence Day to be held on Ala-Too Square Concert on Kyrgyzstan's Independence Day to be held on Ala-Too Square
First cases of chikungunya virus detected in Russia First cases of chikungunya virus detected in Russia
SCO as a model of building new type of international relations SCO as a model of building new type of international relations
1 September, Monday
09:33
Driver who hit four pedestrians detained in Bishkek Driver who hit four pedestrians detained in Bishkek
09:27
Part of Bishkek to have no water on September 2
09:21
New academic year begins in educational institutions of Kyrgyzstan
31 August, Sunday
20:52
Sadyr Japarov attends event ahead of SCO summit in Tianjin
14:26
Sadyr Japarov holds talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping
12:05
Kyrgyzstan to take over SCO chairmanship
11:52
Jalal-Abad celebrates 34th anniversary of independence. Photo report
10:43
Kyrgyzstan takes congratulations on Independence Day