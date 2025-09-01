Driver who hit four pedestrians detained in Bishkek

A driver of a Hyundai Palisade SUV has been detained in Bishkek. On August 31, he hit four people at a crosswalk and fled the scene. The Patrol Police Service Department reported.

The road accident occurred during the day on Gagarin Street. The driver, 44, hit pedestrians 71, 66, 24 and 4, who were crossing the road at an unregulated crosswalk.

As a result, the 71-year-old woman died on the spot from injuries. Three more victims, including a small child, were taken to hospital.

According to police, the driver was drunk. The Department of the Patrol Police Service noted that concerned citizens helped detain the man. When questioned by patrol police officers, the suspect did not believe that he had hit people. Apparently he doesn’t remember anything due to alcohol intoxication.