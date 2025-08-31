CAFA Nations Cup: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with Turkmenistan

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan played to a draw with Turkmenistan in their opening match at the CAFA Nations Cup 2025, held in Tashkent from August 29 to September 8. The team’s official Instagram account reports.

The match ended with a score of 1:1. Joel Kojo scored for Kyrgyzstan in the 45th minute.

The match between the national teams of the Kyrgyz Republic and Oman will take place on September 2.

It should be noted that the group winners will advance to the final, while the second-place teams will compete for third place.

The CAFA Cup 2025 is the second stage of the CAFA Nations Cup, the international Central Asian men’s football championship. Eight teams take part in the tournament, divided into two groups: