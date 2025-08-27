Kyrgyzstan's budget receives 775 million soms from "Google tax"

Since the beginning of 2025, the budget of Kyrgyzstan has received 775 million soms from the «Google tax». Report of the Ministry of Finance says.

It is noted that the tax collection has increased 1.5 times compared to the same period in 2024.

According to the plan, by the end of the current year, the collection of «Google tax» is expected to amount to 920.9 million soms.

The growth in the collection of this type of tax continues due to the activation of the digital economy and increased tax control over the IT sector.

Recall, the so-called «Google tax» was introduced in 2022 for foreign organizations providing electronic services to users of the Kyrgyz Republic from abroad. The VAT rate is 12 percent of the amount of services sold.

In 2023, at least 48 foreign companies providing electronic services paid taxes in the Kyrgyz Republic, including Google, Facebook, Yandex Go, streaming services, and software developers. According to the Tax Service, four companies registered in the Netherlands, two companies in the USA, Great Britain, Russia, and one each in Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Cyprus had previously undergone remote tax registration.