Income tax revenues grow by 17.7 percent in Kyrgyzstan

Since the beginning of 2025, income tax revenues in Kyrgyzstan have increased by 17.7 percent compared to the same period last year. The Ministry of Finance reported.

A total of 12.6 billion soms has been collected in income tax payments.

Including income tax from mining companies (a subcategory of income tax), total receipts reached 26.7 billion soms — 1.5 times higher than in the same period of 2024.

Under the law on the republican budget, the income tax collection target for 2025 is set at 44.3 billion soms.
