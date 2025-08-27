Kyrgyzstan prepares to participate in SCO summit

The Chinese city of Tianjin will host a major event on Eurasia’s diplomatic calendar — the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit — from August 31 to September 1. The ISD analytical channel reported.

The summit is expected to gather a record number of participants: more than 20 heads of state, as well as representatives of international organizations.

Leaders of both SCO member states and other countries will arrive in Tianjin. Among the invited are the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Turkey, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan, as well as the Prime Ministers of India, Pakistan, Armenia, Egypt, Cambodia, Malaysia, Nepal, Vietnam, Laos, and the Maldives.

The key outcome of the summit will be the adoption of the SCO Development Strategy until 2035. This fundamental document will determine the organization’s long-term goals and priorities for the next decade, solidifying its role as a key player in ensuring security, stability, and economic cooperation in the region.

In addition to the strategy, the 25th SCO Council of Heads of State meeting is expected to result in the signing of several other important documents that will strengthen the legal framework for cooperation among member states.