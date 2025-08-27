12:22
USD 87.35
EUR 101.48
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstan prepares to participate in SCO summit

The Chinese city of Tianjin will host a major event on Eurasia’s diplomatic calendar — the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit — from August 31 to September 1. The ISD analytical channel reported.

The summit is expected to gather a record number of participants: more than 20 heads of state, as well as representatives of international organizations.

Leaders of both SCO member states and other countries will arrive in Tianjin. Among the invited are the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Turkey, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan, as well as the Prime Ministers of India, Pakistan, Armenia, Egypt, Cambodia, Malaysia, Nepal, Vietnam, Laos, and the Maldives.

The key outcome of the summit will be the adoption of the SCO Development Strategy until 2035. This fundamental document will determine the organization’s long-term goals and priorities for the next decade, solidifying its role as a key player in ensuring security, stability, and economic cooperation in the region.

In addition to the strategy, the 25th SCO Council of Heads of State meeting is expected to result in the signing of several other important documents that will strengthen the legal framework for cooperation among member states.
link: https://24.kg/english/341150/
views: 173
Print
Related
Cholpon Shaikova appointed Director of SCO Cultural Integration Center
Operation “Web”: About 10 tons of drugs seized in SCO countries
Only citizen of Kyrgyzstan can head SCO Cultural Center
Kyrgyz Foreign Minister stresses need for cooperation in fight against terrorism
Armenia applies to join Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Jeenbek Kulubaev to attend SCO Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Tianjin
Kyrgyzstan participates in 20th meeting of SCO Security Council Secretaries
Kyrgyzstan proposes hosting SCO Digital Ministers' Meeting in 2026
Number of multilateral documents signed following summit in Astana
Sadyr Japarov holds talks with Xi Jinping on sidelines of summit in Astana
Popular
Rescue operation for Natalia Nagovitsina halted — Kyrgyzstan’s MES Rescue operation for Natalia Nagovitsina halted — Kyrgyzstan’s MES
Stranded on Pobeda Peak: Italian climbers join rescue effort in Kyrgyzstan Stranded on Pobeda Peak: Italian climbers join rescue effort in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan opens new building of military unit in Bishkek President of Kyrgyzstan opens new building of military unit in Bishkek
Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum to be held in Bishkek Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum to be held in Bishkek
27 August, Wednesday
12:16
iPhone sales fraud exposed at TsUM mall in Bishkek iPhone sales fraud exposed at TsUM mall in Bishkek
12:05
Bishkek to host "Place - Action" Theater Festival
11:20
Ilgiz Sydygaliev appointed head of National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan
11:16
Kyrgyzstan prepares to participate in SCO summit
11:10
Part of Bishkek to have no drinking water on August 28