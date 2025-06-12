14:50
Kyrgyzshampany building loses its status of architectural monument

The building of Kyrgyzshampany OJSC, located in Bishkek on 48, Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue, has lost its status of an architectural monument. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopted a corresponding resolution, which was signed by the Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document was published in the government newspaper Erkin Too and will come into force in 10 days from the date of official publication.

The administrative building of Kyrgyzshampany was recognized as an architectural monument in 1953.

Recall, the Kyrgyz Champagne Wine Factory was founded in 1948. In Soviet times, it produced 6 types of champagne, 30 types of grape wine, brandy spirits, and fruit and berry, grape wine materials.

In the 1980s, «Soviet Champagne» was produced in large quantities — 6 million bottles per year. A significant drop in production occurred in the 1990s.

The enterprise was considered the flagship of Kyrgyz winemaking and accounted for more than 50 percent of the wine market. The assortment consisted of 70 names, including Cahors, brandy, champagne, grape wine and others.
