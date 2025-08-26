14:19
USD 87.37
EUR 102.26
RUB 1.08
English

Illegal privatization of garment factory revealed in Chui region

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) revealed the illegal privatization of an industrial facility and a land plot of 2.13 hectares in the village of Chaldovar in Panfilov district of Chui region. It is the building of Chaldovar Garment Factory JSC.

According to the SCNS, the facility was transferred to private ownership in 2004 without an auction or competition, which violated the Law «On the Privatization of State Property». In addition, the transaction was contrary to the norms of legislation in the field of education, prohibiting the privatization of land and facilities of educational organizations.

The current owner, citizen of Kyrgyzstan D.V.I., acknowledged the illegality of the acquisition and voluntarily transferred the property with the land plot back to state ownership.
link: https://24.kg/english/341003/
views: 181
Print
Related
Kyrgyzshampany building loses its status of architectural monument
Wine and vodka factory in Kara-Suu district returned to state
Confectionery factory construction nears completion in Bishkek
New garment factory opened in Kashgar-Kyshtak with USAID support
Textile factory for 1,000 jobs to be launched in Osh region
Factory for production of textile fabric to be launched in Kara-Balta
Textile factory to be built in Aravan
Uzbek investors to build textile factory in Nooken for $31 million
Textile factory in Kara-Balta being prepared for launch
Textile factory for $27 million under construction in Kara-Balta
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations
Tokayev: Under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing Tokayev: Under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing
Rescue operation for Natalia Nagovitsina halted — Kyrgyzstan’s MES Rescue operation for Natalia Nagovitsina halted — Kyrgyzstan’s MES
President Sadyr Japarov about joint projects implemented with Kazakhstan President Sadyr Japarov about joint projects implemented with Kazakhstan
26 August, Tuesday
13:20
President changes structure of top command staff of Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan President changes structure of top command staff of Ar...
13:03
Kyrgyzstani Akyikat Abaev appointed head coach of Bangladesh boxing team
12:55
Illegal privatization of garment factory revealed in Chui region
12:47
Perception of corruption: What institutions Kyrgyzstanis trust the least
12:27
Bishkek to host Turkish Film Days with participation of renowned actors