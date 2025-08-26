Illegal privatization of garment factory revealed in Chui region

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) revealed the illegal privatization of an industrial facility and a land plot of 2.13 hectares in the village of Chaldovar in Panfilov district of Chui region. It is the building of Chaldovar Garment Factory JSC.

According to the SCNS, the facility was transferred to private ownership in 2004 without an auction or competition, which violated the Law «On the Privatization of State Property». In addition, the transaction was contrary to the norms of legislation in the field of education, prohibiting the privatization of land and facilities of educational organizations.

The current owner, citizen of Kyrgyzstan D.V.I., acknowledged the illegality of the acquisition and voluntarily transferred the property with the land plot back to state ownership.