Over 3,000 drivers fined for lack of CMTPL insurance in Kyrgyzstan

At least 3,410 drivers have been fined in Kyrgyzstan for lack of compulsory motor third party liability (CMTPL) insurance since July 1. The head of the press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Baikazy Aitikul uulu, reported.

According to him, most of those fined are private car owners. According to the Code of Offenses, each of them was imposed a fine of 3,000 soms.

It is noted that despite the entry into force of the law, large-scale raids are not yet being carried out. Insurance policy checks are carried out only in the event of a stop for other traffic violations or when a car is placed on an impoundment lot.

Recall, the law has come into force in Kyrgyzstan requiring all vehicle owners to have CMTPL insurance policy.