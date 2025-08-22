17:29
USD 87.45
EUR 101.92
RUB 1.09
English

Over 3,000 drivers fined for lack of CMTPL insurance in Kyrgyzstan

At least 3,410 drivers have been fined in Kyrgyzstan for lack of compulsory motor third party liability (CMTPL) insurance since July 1. The head of the press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Baikazy Aitikul uulu, reported.

According to him, most of those fined are private car owners. According to the Code of Offenses, each of them was imposed a fine of 3,000 soms.

It is noted that despite the entry into force of the law, large-scale raids are not yet being carried out. Insurance policy checks are carried out only in the event of a stop for other traffic violations or when a car is placed on an impoundment lot.

Recall, the law has come into force in Kyrgyzstan requiring all vehicle owners to have CMTPL insurance policy.
link: https://24.kg/english/340656/
views: 163
Print
Related
Less than 30 percent of housing insured in Kyrgyzstan
Daiyrbek Orunbekov tells about new insurance contributions for farms
Kyrgyzstan simplifies obtaining of insurance policies through Tunduk app
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves agreement with China on social insurance
Kyrgyzstan's insurance companies paid out 60.3 million soms since start of 2025
Number of insured housing in Kyrgyzstan increases 2.4 times
Bishkek Mayor instructs to insure 100 percent of municipal property
Parliament adopts bill obliging Kyrgyzstanis to take out insurance
SCNS to insure life and health of border guards
Kyrgyzstan to introduce Takaful Islamic insurance
Popular
Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days
Hard landing of Mi-8 helicopter: Defense Ministry provides details Hard landing of Mi-8 helicopter: Defense Ministry provides details
Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy
Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice
22 August, Friday
17:18
President Sadyr Japarov about joint projects implemented with Kazakhstan President Sadyr Japarov about joint projects implemente...
17:05
Kaiyrkul Sharshebaeva to compete for bronze at World Wrestling Championships
16:19
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations
16:06
Over 3,000 drivers fined for lack of CMTPL insurance in Kyrgyzstan
16:00
Ministry of Labor staff participate in blood donation campaign