President of the Kyrgyz Football Union, Kamchybek Tashiev, held a meeting with Ballon d’Or winner and world football legend Hristo Stoichkov, the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported.
The renowned athlete was a guest of honor at the official launch ceremony of the Football for Schools program, which took place at the KFU headquarters.
After the meeting, Hristo Stoichkov visited the KFU National Football Academy and got acquainted with its infrastructure.
The Football for Schools program aims to engage children in football and is implemented through all 211 FIFA member associations, helping integrate the sport into national education systems.
In Kyrgyzstan, schools will receive 3,600 footballs as part of the initiative. In addition, a national seminar with the participation of FIFA instructors, as well as regional trainings for physical education teachers, is planned.
The Kyrgyz Football Union is the key operator of the program in the country: it organizes activities, oversees progress, and evaluates outcomes. The Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan will assist by integrating the program into school curricula, appointing responsible representatives, and ensuring its implementation during the academic year.
Hristo Stoichkov is the best footballer in the history of Bulgaria, Ballon d’Or winner in 1994. During his career with FC Barcelona, he won the Spanish championship five times and lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy in 1992. At the 1994 World Cup, he became the tournament’s top scorer (6 goals) and helped the Bulgarian team reach the semi-finals. He was included in the FIFA list of 100 greatest players of the 20th century.