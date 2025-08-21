World football legend Hristo Stoichkov visits Kyrgyzstan

President of the Kyrgyz Football Union, Kamchybek Tashiev, held a meeting with Ballon d’Or winner and world football legend Hristo Stoichkov, the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported.

The renowned athlete was a guest of honor at the official launch ceremony of the Football for Schools program, which took place at the KFU headquarters.

Stoichkov congratulated the union’s leadership on the successful launch of the initiative in Kyrgyzstan. In turn, Kamchybek Tashiev noted that the FIFA project to integrate football into the school curriculum will bring positive results in the future.

After the meeting, Hristo Stoichkov visited the KFU National Football Academy and got acquainted with its infrastructure.

The Football for Schools program aims to engage children in football and is implemented through all 211 FIFA member associations, helping integrate the sport into national education systems.

In Kyrgyzstan, schools will receive 3,600 footballs as part of the initiative. In addition, a national seminar with the participation of FIFA instructors, as well as regional trainings for physical education teachers, is planned.

The Kyrgyz Football Union is the key operator of the program in the country: it organizes activities, oversees progress, and evaluates outcomes. The Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan will assist by integrating the program into school curricula, appointing responsible representatives, and ensuring its implementation during the academic year.