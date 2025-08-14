16:17
Starlink officially enters market of Kazakhstan

A historic moment: Starlink has officially entered Kazakhstan. The Telegram channel CRONOS ASIA | News of Central Asia and the world reported.

Since August 13, residents of the Republic of Kazakhstan can connect to satellite Internet from Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Before this, Starlink existed in the republic only in the form of pilot projects — for example, in remote schools. Now the service has become available to everyone.

It is noted that Kazakhstan is a country with vast territories, mountainous regions, endless steppes and many sparsely populated villages. It is expensive and difficult to install cable Internet there, and mobile communications are often unstable there.

Starlink solves this problem: the terminal can be installed almost anywhere. And you can get a stable connection through a network of thousands of low-orbit satellites.

Recall, on June 12, 2025, the Ministry of Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Starlink signed an agreement under which the company complies with all legal requirements. And the official launch took place just in two months.

«This is not just a new communications operator — this is a technological leap that can change the lives of thousands of people in remote regions. Now even a small village will be able to be in touch with the world,» the statement says.
