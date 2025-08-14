13:09
Construction of Balykchy-Kochkor railway proceeding at accelerated pace

Construction of Balykchy-Kochkor railway continues in Kochkor district of Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. The state-owned company Kyrgyz Temir Zholu reported.

Currently, drilling and blasting operations are in the final stages on the rocky sections from the 37th to the 40th kilometer. Preparations for drilling and blasting operations are underway on the section from the 40th to the 44th kilometer — Bishkek-Torugart highway has been widened and power lines have been relocated.

In addition, at kilometers 44-48, the lower soil layer is being prepared and water pipes are being installed. In total, more than 70 units of special equipment and more than 100 workers have been involved.

In order to speed up construction, drilling and blasting operations are carried out around the clock. In this regard, Balykchy-Kochkor road is periodically closed according to a set schedule: on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The construction of the new railway is expected to contribute significantly to the development of the country’s transport infrastructure, strengthening of interregional ties, and economic growth.
