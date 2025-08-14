13:09
Tax arrears accrued before 2022 to be written off in Kyrgyzstan

Tax arrears accrued before January 1, 2022 are subject to write-off in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Chairman of the State Tax Service Kubanychbek Ysabekov announced. The press service of the state agency reports.

In particular, the following are subject to independent write-off by tax authorities:

  • Tax arrears accrued before January 1, 2022 (including cases in respect of which there is a court decision that has entered into legal force);
  • Property tax arrears, including vehicle tax (except for cases when a court decision has been made in respect of the specified arrears).

In addition, in certain areas, arrears up to 2024-2025 can be written off, including in the presence of a court decision, based on the taxpayer’s application.

Write-offs will not apply in cases with a criminal conviction or ongoing criminal proceedings for tax-related offenses.

According to Kubanychbek Ysabekov, the measure is being implemented because most of the outstanding debt — about 12 billion soms — is uncollectible and has been on the books for more than six years.

«Writing off these debts will allow the Tax Service to clear its database and start work from scratch,» he said.

The official added that the measure will also help taxpayers whose debts arose due to fraudulent actions by third parties.

Earlier, President Sadyr Japarov signed amendments to certain laws aimed at reducing the tax burden on citizens and businesses.

The law provides for a number of tax relief measures designed to create a favorable business environment, support economic stability, and promote the country’s development, the Tax Service noted.
