Over 200 teachers work under Russian Teacher Abroad project in Kyrgyzstan

More than 200 people are working under Russian Teacher Abroad project in Kyrgyzstan in 2025. The Director of the Center for International Cooperation of the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation Sergei Malyshev stated.

According to him, the project has been implemented since 2019. «Moreover, if in the year of its launch, 29 Russian teachers worked in the Kyrgyz Republic, then this year there are already more than 200. They work in the national schools of the republic,» Sergei Malyshev said.

The project began with Russian language and literature direction. Now the emphasis is shifting to teaching subjects in the natural sciences.

«Let’s be honest, the Russian education system is among the top five, and we can offer our partners the strongest teaching methods for natural science subjects,» he noted, announcing the readiness to work not only in schools, but also in colleges in Kyrgyzstan.

On the basis of Russian Teacher Abroad project, work is also being carried out aimed at improving the quality of education, methodological support, including for teachers.