368 lakes in Kyrgyzstan are at risk of bursting — Emergencies Ministry

At least 368 lakes are at risk of bursting in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Monitoring and Forecasting Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Daurbek Sakyev, told at a briefing.

According to him, a survey of 65 lakes that belong to the first and second categories of bursting hazard has recently been completed.

Daurbek Sakyev added that the Emergencies Ministry, as well as scientists and experts, agree that the amount of precipitation in the republic will increase in the next 10 — 20 years.

«Accordingly, this will lead to the activation of dangerous natural processes, so we must be prepared for various emergencies. It is necessary to take preventive measures. We have developed an adaptation plan in connection with climate change, measures and a procedure have been determined,» he noted.

Recall, Zyndan lake burst its banks in Issyk-Kul region on August 21. In connection with this, residents of two villages were evacuated.