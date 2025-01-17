Jeep tours to be banned on Kel-Suu Lake

A special commission created by the At-Bashy district state administration of Naryn region decided to ban vehicles from entering the territory of Kel-Suu Lake. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to it, the commission visited the lake and Meder Yutkom hotel in Kok-Kiya area. The representatives of the complex were explained the importance of observing fire, environmental safety and protection of the environment, water resources rules and were urged to keep the lake clean.

The commission did not find any spilled fuel or tire rubber on the surface of the lake, and no harm was done to the ecology of the recreation area.

As a result, its members decided to ban vehicles from entering Kel-Suu, driving on the surface of the frozen lake, and to monitor the implementation of these requirements.