Area affected by fire in Orok reaches about 100 hectares

The area affected by the fire in Orok municipal territorial administration on the outskirts of Bishkek reached approximately 100 hectares. According to the City Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire broke out on the mountainside on the afternoon of August 10. It was completely extinguished only at 8.25 p.m. There are no casualties.

The department noted that firefighting efforts were overseen by Emergency Situations Minister Boobek Azhikeev. Five firefighting units and an operational headquarters were involved in the fire extinguishing.

According to preliminary information, the fire may have been caused by careless smoking.