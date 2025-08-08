420 families receive keys to apartments in Karakol from Sadyr Japarov

The first stage of construction of a large multi-apartment residential complex has been completed in the city of Karakol at the intersection of Togolok Moldo and Karasayev streets, including 10 blocks of 9 floors and a total of 3,430 apartments. The press service of the head of state reported.

Today, 420 families received the keys to their new apartments from the hands of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov. At this first stage, the following housing was commissioned:

168 one-room apartments;

168 two-room apartments;

84 three-room apartments.

The total area of the complex is 30.6 hectares, and the total area of apartments reaches 24,974.74 square meters. The construction of the first stage has been completed, and the second stage is planned to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2027.

The residential complex will have a modern infrastructure: a school, kindergartens, sports grounds, play areas for children, above-ground and underground parking. Heating is provided by its own boiler room, centralized water supply, sewerage and electricity supply systems through a transformer substation. Centralized gas supply with backup alternative heating on fuel oil is also provided.

Housing is provided under the state program of preferential mortgage at 4-8 percent per annum for up to 25 years without a down payment. There is also a shared construction mechanism — citizens who have paid 50 percent of the cost of housing can get an apartment without waiting in line.

Funds from the sale of apartments are used to continue the construction of the complex.