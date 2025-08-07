16:22
Documents issued through Tunduk may be recognized in EAEU countries

Work is underway on the international recognition of documents issued through Tunduk application. The Minister of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Zhamankulov announced at a press conference.

«We are currently actively working to ensure that our compatriots in the EAEU countries do not encounter difficulties when using documents issued through Tunduk, and that these documents have legal force abroad,» he said.

According to the minister, since its launch, the Tunduk application has provided citizens with about 9 million digital services. The largest number of users are registered in Bishkek and Osh.

Azamat Zhamankulov noted that a focus group will be created in the near future to re-engineer the mobile application in order to improve its efficiency and strengthen cybersecurity.
