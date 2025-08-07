Kyrgyzstan among six largest buyers of gold

Kyrgyzstan increased the volume of gold in its international reserves by 1.2 tons. The World Gold Council reports, citing data for June 2025.

According to it, the total purchases of the main banks of the world amounted to 22 tons. Experts note the positive dynamics for the third month in a row.

Among the largest buyers are Uzbekistan (9 tons), Kazakhstan (7.4 tons), Turkey (2.3 tons), China (2.2 tons), Czech Republic (1.6 tons) and Kyrgyzstan (1.2 tons). Other countries purchased less than a ton.

According to the results of the first half of the year, the total volume of purchases amounted to 123 tons, which is 7 tons less than for the same period in 2024 (130 tons).

The largest sale of gold at the beginning of summer was conducted by the Central Bank of Singapore — 5.6 tons.

Recall, in the first quarter of this year, the Kyrgyz Republic was among the three largest world sellers of gold.