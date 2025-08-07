Online course on AI to be launched for teachers in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan will soon launch an online course on artificial intelligence (AI) on ustat.edu.gov.kg platform. The press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, the course will be available to all teachers in Kyrgyzstan and will provide a basic understanding of how AI works, its capabilities and limitations. A series of educational videos and materials on YouTube, trainings as part of the August meetings are planned.

The Ministry of Education actively uses AI at the system level, analyzing large amounts of data — from the demographics and social status of students to the state of school infrastructure.

AI helps to identify problems, predict needs and make management decisions. For example, you can determine in advance where new schools will need to be built, taking into account the number of newborns in a particular area, or understand how to optimize the workload of educational institutions and the redistribution of personnel.

According to Deputy Minister for Digital Development Lira Samykbaeva, AI has become part of everyday life and is increasingly penetrating schools.

Artificial intelligence should be an assistant for teachers — it will help prepare for lessons faster and more efficiently, including improving educational content.

«Today, AI is capable of selecting educational materials, formulating questions, generating tests, images, finding the right video or coming up with an interesting activity for a lesson in a matter of seconds. This not only saves time, but also makes the learning process brighter and more interesting,» the ministry notes.

However, along with great opportunities come serious risks associated with AI:

Leakage of personal data, especially in the conditions of unprotected digital platforms;

Unreliable information — AI can «hallucinate», that is, give implausible or fictitious facts;

Academic dishonesty — issues of plagiarism and the use of AI in homework require new approaches;

Inequality in access — between those who use AI and those who do not have access to it. This is especially sensitive among schoolchildren: some will be able to learn faster and more effectively, while others will be at a disadvantage.

«Our task is to ensure equal access and clear rules for the use of artificial intelligence. Teachers must openly report where they used AI and teach students this. Transparency, honesty and awareness are the basis of correct digital behavior,» Lira Samykbaeva emphasized.

Recall, fines of up to 65,000 soms are provided for legal entities for the illegal use of artificial intelligence for malicious purposes in Kyrgyzstan.