Kloop case: Former employees plead guilty in court

The Pervomaisky District Court held its first hearing in the case against two former Kloop camera operators, Aleksandr Aleksandrov and Zhoomart Duulatov, as well as two accountants.

Azattyk reports that the prosecutor familiarized the defendants with the charges brought against them, and they, in turn, stated that they pleaded guilty.

It is also reported that lawyer Kaisyn Abakirov petitioned to change the preventive measure for his client Aleksandr Aleksandrov, arguing that he is the sole breadwinner of the family and has obligations under a large loan.

After the deliberation, the court refused to change the preventive measure. The next hearing is scheduled for September 1.

Recall, the former Kloop camera operators Aleksandr Aleksandrov and Zhoomart Duulatov were detained in late May on suspicion of involvement in calls for mass riots. The State Committee for National Security conducted searches in their homes and seized equipment. By court order, both were arrested until the end of investigation.

At the same time, searches were conducted in the homes of former and current journalists and other employees of the media outlet; about ten people were interrogated by the State Committee for National Security, after which they were released.

In addition, the accountant of Kloop was detained. She was stopped on the street in the capital near one of the banks and taken to the State Committee for National Security. Previously, the employees of the media outlet reported that an administrative employee was detained after a search of the premises where accounting documents were stored.

It was also previously reported that the bank accounts of several Kloop employees were blocked by a court decision.