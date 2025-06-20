19:05
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyz Republic launches first government cloud 'G-Cloud' with KOICA’s support

The Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies of the Kyrgyz Republic, in close cooperation with the World Bank Group and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), officially launched the State Cloud Platform «G-Cloud» during a ceremony held at the Hyatt Regency Bishkek.

The event was attended by key figures, including Mr. Edil Baisalov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic; Mr. Azamat Jamangulov, Minister of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies; and Ms. Lim So Yeon, Country Director of the KOICA Office in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Developed in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies of the Kyrgyz Republic, the State Institution Kyzmat, World Bank and KOICA, the G-Cloud platform is the Kyrgyz Republic’s first-ever government cloud data center.

This pioneering initiative marks a major milestone in the digital transformation of public administration, providing a secure, centralized, and scalable infrastructure for hosting and managing state information systems and digital public services.

In his address, Mr. Edil Baisalov emphasized: «Kyrgyzstan should be part of global digital processes. The launch of G-Cloud is an important step towards building a modern, technological and open state.»

Minister Azamat Jamangulov stated: «Today we are opening the first state cloud platform that will allow us to cover the most critical systems of all government agencies in general so that all data and all interactions are carried out quickly and reliably and, most importantly, safely.»

Ms. Lim So Yeon, Country Director of the KOICA Office in the Kyrgyz Republic, highlighted the spirit of partnership behind the initiative: «This project represents a valuable achievement of multilateral cooperation between KOICA, the Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies of the Kyrgyz Republic, and the World Bank. The three institutions have worked closely together, pooling their expertise and resources, united by a shared goal.»

KOICA’s contribution to the G-Cloud initiative was made within the framework of the project «Modernization and Capacity Development of the Administrative Information Sharing and Interoperability System (TUNDUK)» (2020–2025). This project aims to enhance the efficiency, security, and user-friendliness of public service delivery through the development of a unified state system for electronic interoperability.
link: https://24.kg/english/333554/
views: 155
Print
Related
Ministry of Energy and KOICA сomplete сonstruction of CAS Operation Center
Волонтеры KOICA помогают детям Кыргызстана. Первый этап программы уже идет
KOICA and activists intend to reduce waste at landfills through sorting
“Smart Home” opened in vocational lyceum No. 94 in Bishkek
KOICA donates X-ray, ultrasound machines to medical organizations in Kyrgyzstan
Рентген-аппараты и УЗИ передало KOICA медицинским организациям Кыргызстана
Korean agency donates six new vehicles and equipment to Health Ministry
KOICA выделит мэрии Бишкека 22 миллиона сомов на покупку медоборудования
В Академии госуправления при президенте открыли центр электронного обучения
До следующего погрома? Доноры оснастят парламент техническим оборудованием
Popular
Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list
Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family
Pipe burst in Bishkek leaves dozens of apartment buildings without water Pipe burst in Bishkek leaves dozens of apartment buildings without water
20 June, Friday
18:58
Cabinet approves new rules for issuing international permits to road carriers Cabinet approves new rules for issuing international pe...
18:53
963 doctors in Kyrgyzstan receive apartments from State Mortgage Company
18:48
Metal barriers being installed on Bishkek-Naryn-Torugart road
18:45
Driver’s license officially recognized as official state document in Kyrgyzstan
18:29
Kyrgyzstan tightens rules for sale of dairy products