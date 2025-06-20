Kyrgyz Republic launches first government cloud 'G-Cloud' with KOICA’s support

The Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies of the Kyrgyz Republic, in close cooperation with the World Bank Group and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), officially launched the State Cloud Platform «G-Cloud» during a ceremony held at the Hyatt Regency Bishkek.

The event was attended by key figures, including Mr. Edil Baisalov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic; Mr. Azamat Jamangulov, Minister of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies; and Ms. Lim So Yeon, Country Director of the KOICA Office in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Developed in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies of the Kyrgyz Republic, the State Institution Kyzmat, World Bank and KOICA, the G-Cloud platform is the Kyrgyz Republic’s first-ever government cloud data center.

This pioneering initiative marks a major milestone in the digital transformation of public administration, providing a secure, centralized, and scalable infrastructure for hosting and managing state information systems and digital public services.

In his address, Mr. Edil Baisalov emphasized: «Kyrgyzstan should be part of global digital processes. The launch of G-Cloud is an important step towards building a modern, technological and open state.»

Minister Azamat Jamangulov stated: «Today we are opening the first state cloud platform that will allow us to cover the most critical systems of all government agencies in general so that all data and all interactions are carried out quickly and reliably and, most importantly, safely.»

Ms. Lim So Yeon, Country Director of the KOICA Office in the Kyrgyz Republic, highlighted the spirit of partnership behind the initiative: «This project represents a valuable achievement of multilateral cooperation between KOICA, the Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies of the Kyrgyz Republic, and the World Bank. The three institutions have worked closely together, pooling their expertise and resources, united by a shared goal.»

KOICA’s contribution to the G-Cloud initiative was made within the framework of the project «Modernization and Capacity Development of the Administrative Information Sharing and Interoperability System (TUNDUK)» (2020–2025). This project aims to enhance the efficiency, security, and user-friendliness of public service delivery through the development of a unified state system for electronic interoperability.