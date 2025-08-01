Kyrgyzstan to draw up new state program for development of psychiatric services

Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Checheybaev visited specialized institutions providing psychiatric and drug addiction care. The press center of the ministry reported.

According to the press center, the focus is on improving the quality of expert activity and preparing a new state program, as well as carrying out major repairs at the Republican Psychiatric Hospital in the village of Chym-Korgon.

At the Republican Center of Psychiatry and Narcology, the Minister of Health got acquainted with the activities of clinical units, the conditions of stay of patients, the availability of personnel and the organization of drug addiction and psychiatric care. Particular attention was paid to forensic psychiatric examination. Issues of regulatory framework, independence of expert opinions, shortage of specialists and working conditions were discussed at a working meeting with experts.

Then Erkin Checheybaev visited the hospital in Chym-Korgon village. According to the management, there are 319 patients in the hospital, including 53 people undergoing compulsory treatment by court order. Following the visit, the minister instructed to make technical and financial calculations as soon as possible to begin major repairs at this hospital, and to work out the concept of a new state program for the development of psychiatric and narcological services and submit it to the ministry for consideration.

The Health Ministry intends to systematically reform the sphere of psychiatry and narcology — from improving the conditions of patients’ stay to improving the qualifications of specialists and introducing modern standards of diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation.