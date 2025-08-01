11:00
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan approves new list of illnesses prohibiting detention

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a new list of serious illnesses that prohibit the detention of suspects or defendants. The corresponding resolution was adopted in accordance with Article 116 of the Criminal Procedure Code and Article 43 of the Law «On the Health Care of Citizens in the Kyrgyz Republic.»

The new resolution invalidates government decree No. 296 dated June 20, 2018, which previously defined a similar list of illnesses.

The updated list includes conditions such as:

  • Stroke;
  • Epilepsy;
  • Diabetes mellitus;
  • Chronic and prolonged mental disorders, as well as other serious illnesses that may pose a threat to health if a person is kept in custody.

The updated list is approved as an annex to the resolution and will come into force in 15 days.

The revision of the list was prompted by the need to update medical criteria in line with modern recommendations and to comply with human rights and the principles of humane treatment of individuals under investigation or trial.
