New Director of Okuu Kitebi Publishing House appointed

Following an open competition, Tolegen Amatov has been appointed director of the state institution Okuu Kitebi Publishing House. The Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, Tolegen Amatov graduated from the Faculty of Information Technology of the Kyrgyz State Technical University named after I. Razzakov, specializing in automation and management, and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic with a degree in digital public administration.

The head of Okuu Kitebi Publishing House has been recently changed, namely in the spring of 2025. Then, Ainura Chokmorova was appointed to this position to replace Ilyas Sarybaev, who voluntarily resigned.

The Ministry of Education assured that there is continuity in the publishing house: «Work is proceeding as usual, the change of director will not affect the process of publishing textbooks, everything is going according to plan.»

In connection with the transition to 12-year school education, the state allocated 744 million soms for the publication of new textbooks. In the 2025/2026 school year, it is planned to publish books on English, mathematics and natural science.
