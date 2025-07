The Olympic Football Team of Kyrgyzstan (U23) defeated the team from Bahrain. The team’s official Instagram account reports.

The score of the match is 1:0. The goal was scored by Said Datsiev.

Recall, the youth teams of the Kyrgyz Republic, Oman, Bahrain and Syria participated in the tournament in Bishkek. The teams’ position in the tournament table will be announced after the end of Syria — Oman match.

The Kyrgyzstan’s team lost to Syria, then tied with Oman.