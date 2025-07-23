Road accident involving fuel tanker occurs on Bishkek-Osh highway

A road accident involving a fuel tanker occurred on Bishkek-Osh highway on July 22, 2025 in the area of Tash-Kumyr city.

According to preliminary information, the truck’s tire exploded on a turn, the driver lost control of the vehicle, and it crashed into a mountain. As a result, the fuel tanker caught fire and burned down completely.

Eyewitnesses report casualties, but the exact number of killed and injured has not yet been reported.

Video from the scene of the accident was published by witnesses on social media. Investigative bodies are conducting an investigation to establish all the circumstances of the tragedy.