President of Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement on direct air service with Hungary

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed the Law «On the ratification of the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of Hungary on air transport, signed on November 5, 2024, in Bishkek,» adopted by the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of the Kyrgyz Republic on June 4, 2025.

The law aims to carry out domestic procedures for the agreement to enter into force.

This document provides a legal basis for operating regular flights, including the transportation of passengers, cargo, and mail. The opening of direct air traffic will stimulate further deepening of cooperation between the two countries in all key areas.
