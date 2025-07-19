10:14
English

Construction of mortgage housing to start in Balykchy on July 20

Construction of state mortgage housing complexes will officially begin in the city of Balykchy on July 20. As part of this event, a ceremonial laying of a symbolic time capsule will take place. The Balykchy City Hall reported.

The project was organized by order of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov with the aim of developing the city of Balykchy and improving the living conditions of its residents.

The construction work will be carried out by a state mortgage company. It is planned to build apartment buildings with 1, 2 and 3 rooms, designed to accommodate about 5,000 people.

In addition, two kindergartens and a school for 728 children will be built as part of the project.

The ceremony will take place on July 20 at the intersection of Amanbaev and Dalbaev streets.
