No mitigating circumstances for corrupt officials — Nazgul Sydygalieva

The Commissioner for Corruption Prevention at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic Nazgul Sydygalieva spoke on Birinchi Radio about the fight against corrupt officials.

She recalled that the institution of Commissioners for Corruption Prevention was created in 2012. They guard the observance of integrity in government agencies. In the same year, an anti-corruption framework was created, the main Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On Combating Corruption» was adopted, later — the laws of the Kyrgyz Republic «On Conflict of Interest» and «On the Protection of Persons Who Reported Corruption Offenses».

At the end of 2024, liability for corruption crimes was tightened by amending the Criminal Code. Explanatory work was carried out in all government agencies.

The new Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic excludes all mitigating circumstances for corrupt officials. Corruption offenses will not go unpunished now.

Nazgul Sydygalieva

According to her, the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic establishes a lifelong ban on holding state and municipal positions for committing corruption crimes.

«If earlier the ban was limited to three years, now it is for life. We have a complete exclusion of fines as a punishment. If earlier a person could pay off with a fine, now in any case there will be criminal punishment. A person who admits guilt in a corruption crime and compensates for the damage will still be punished under the relevant article for a term of at least half of the maximum established term. For example, if the punishment is 12 years, then the person will serve six years,» Nazgul Sydygalieva explained.

In addition, she noted that persons convicted of serious or particularly serious crimes, as well as their close relatives, will be denied employment in the civil service.

«Corruption, it should be understood, falls into the category of particularly serious crimes. Citizens must also understand their responsibility. We must not forget that corruption is not only on the part of officials, state or municipal employees, it is a whole system involving those who give and take bribes, as well as intermediaries and witnesses. A person who has witnessed corruption is obliged (it is their moral responsibility) to report the corruption risk,» Nazgul Sydygalieva said.
