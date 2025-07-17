09:32
English

Number of road accidents decreases in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan

At a meeting of the Traffic Safety Commission of Issyk-Kul region, it was announced that the number of registered traffic accidents decreased by 11.9 percent in the first six months of 2025. The number of injuries dropped from 305 to 271, and fatalities decreased from 37 to 34. The press service of the office of Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in the region reported.

According to the data, 52 of the most dangerous road sections were identified out of a total of 7,502 kilometers of roads in the region. In addition, 1,512 out of the 5,734 required road signs have yet to be installed.
