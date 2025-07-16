00:07
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan convicted of treason

An agent of intelligence service of a foreign state, citizen of Kyrgyzstan I.S.S., 39, a native and resident of the city of Jalal-Abad, has been identified, exposed and detained. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to it, I.S.S. was recruited by a foreign intelligence agency in 2005 and for a long time helped to damage the security of his country for monetary compensation.

«On the instructions of a foreign intelligence service, I.S.S. brought individual citizens of Kyrgyzstan to the neighboring territory, where they were subjected to unfounded accusations of involvement in various crimes. The investigation also established that I.S.S. provided employees of foreign intelligence service with his housing in Jalal-Abad for their secret meetings. On instructions from the intelligence service, he collected and transmitted data on visits to the region by senior officials of the country, including information about their program and travel routes,» the statement says.

A criminal case was opened under the article «Treason» of the Kyrgyz Republic’s Criminal Code.

The Jalal-Abad City Court found I.S.S. guilty and sentenced him to seven years in prison with confiscation of property.
link: https://24.kg/english/336490/
views: 152
