Treason case: Second detainee - head of Kazakh diaspora in Kyrgyzstan

The second detainee in the high treason case is the head of the Kazakh diaspora in Kyrgyzstan, Marat Toktouchikov. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

He is in the temporary detention center of the State Committee for National Security together with a political scientist Marat Kazakpaev. Court will choose a preventive measure for them tomorrow.

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan sent out information about detention of two citizens for treason. It became known later that one of the detainees was a political scientist Marat Kazakpaev. The criminal case is classified. The period of the crime and for which country the detainees worked are not reported.