Treason case: Political scientist Marat Kazakpaev not appeal against arrest

Political scientist Marat Kazakpaev, suspected of high treason, and an ex-head of the Kazakh diaspora in the Kyrgyz Republic, Marat Toktouchikov, did not appeal against their arrest and detention in the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

It is known that both suspects decided to prove their innocence during the investigation.

Marat Kazakpaev and Marat Toktouchikov were detained on April 13. On the same day, they were placed in the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security by the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.