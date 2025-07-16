Kyrgyz entrepreneurs purchase textiles from Turkmenistan’s businessmen

Negotiations involving entrepreneurs from Kyrgyzstan took place at the foreign trade platform in Turkmenistan. The press service of the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan reported.

The parties agreed on the supply of various textile products. As a result, two deals were concluded for a total of $84,901. Export contracts were signed for the supply of textile products to the Kyrgyz Republic.

Interest has been expressed in further expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in the textile sector.