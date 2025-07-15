08:25, 15 July 2025, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency
, by Tilebaldy TUKUEVA
Issyk-Kul region to host Kyrgyzstan Beach Soccer Cup
08:25, 15 July 2025, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency
, by Tilebaldy TUKUEVA
The Beach Soccer Cup of Kyrgyzstan will be held in Jeti-Oguz district from August 14 to August 17. The Futsal Association of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on social media.
The tournament will be held for the eighth time. The current trophy holder is Tosor team.
As the association noted, anyone can take part. Applications are accepted until August 5.
link: https://24.kg/english/336211/
views: 91