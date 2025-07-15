08:50
Issyk-Kul region to host Kyrgyzstan Beach Soccer Cup

The Beach Soccer Cup of Kyrgyzstan will be held in Jeti-Oguz district from August 14 to August 17. The Futsal Association of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on social media.

The tournament will be held for the eighth time. The current trophy holder is Tosor team.

As the association noted, anyone can take part. Applications are accepted until August 5.
link: https://24.kg/english/336211/
views: 91
