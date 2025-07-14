Urmat Abdukaimov appointed acting head coach of national football team

Urmat Abdukaimov has been appointed acting head coach of the national team of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported on social media.

The decision was made due to the fact that the KFU is currently actively searching for a new head coach for the national team.

Recall, this post was previously held by Maxim Lisitsyn.

Urmat Abdukaimov is an experienced specialist, holder of A, B and C category licenses from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). Previously, he worked as an assistant to the head coach of the national team, is currently the head coach of the Premier League Talant Club, and was also an analyst within the framework of the FIFA Talent Development Scheme project.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan will take part in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 in Dushanbe (Tajikistan) and Tashkent (Uzbekistan) from August 29 to September 8. The team is in Group A, where it will play against Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Oman.