Head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s national football team leaves office

Maksim Lisitsyn, head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s national football team, has left office. Official Instagram account of the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reports.

The KFU decided not to renew his contract, which expires at the end of June. Along with him, his coaching staff will also leave the national team.

Today, KFU Vice President Nurdin Bukuev met with Maksim Lisitsyn and, on behalf of Kamchybek Tashiev and the entire football community, expressed gratitude for his professional work and contributions to the development of the team.

The Russian specialist headed Kyrgyzstan’s national team for one year. During that time, the team played in the third qualifying round for the 2026 FIFA World Cup — a historic achievement for the team — although they did not advance further.