Kyrgyzstan changes tax and insurance payment rules starting July 1

Starting July 1, 2025, taxes, social insurance contributions, and non-tax revenues administered by the tax authorities in Kyrgyzstan can only be paid in cash at bank branches using a payment code or QR code. The State Tax Service announced.

Taxpayers can generate the payment code or QR code themselves via the «Taxpayer’s Cabinet» at cabinet.salyk.kg in the «Tax Payment» section, or through Salyk.kg mobile app.

Codes can also be obtained in person at local tax offices through the «one-stop» service windows.

This innovation is aimed at simplifying the process of paying taxes, automatic transfer of funds to the budget online and creating more favorable conditions for taxpayers. The advantages of the new procedure include: