Cholpon-Ata to be declared agricultural capital of Organization of Turkic States

Following the 4th meeting of the Ministers of Agriculture of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Cholpon-Ata, the important role of organic agriculture in ensuring food security, preserving soil, water resources, and biodiversity, as well as in adapting to climate change, was emphasized.

The initiative of the Kyrgyz Republic to declare Cholpon-Ata the agricultural capital of the OTS for one year from September 2025 was supported.

A decision was made to continue work on the creation of a digital agricultural platform for the OTS to facilitate data exchange and coordination of activities. An initiative to promote the common regional brand OTS-Made for agricultural and food products was supported.

At the same time, the participants expressed their readiness to actively participate in the ORGANIC EXPO 2025 forum, which will be held in Almaty on September 26-28 this year.

Cooperation with international partners, including the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) and the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT), was supported. Turkey’s proposal to host the 5th meeting of OTS Agriculture Ministers in 2026 was also accepted.
