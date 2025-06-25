14:56
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan intends to expand its agricultural exports

«Agriculture is a priority sector of the Kyrgyz Republic’s economy. It accounts for about 9 percent of GDP, employs 28 percent of the country’s population, and plays an important role in the country’s food security,» Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, said at the 4th meeting of the Ministers of Agriculture of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Issyk-Kul region.

He noted that the republic is ready to expand the export of agricultural products to the member states of the OTS.

«Our export products include not only potatoes, cabbage, onions, and carrots, but also melons, fruits, and vegetables, which are grown in sufficient quantities and have full export potential. In addition, the Kyrgyz Republic is fully prepared to export meat and dairy products not only to neighboring countries, but also to Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Hungary,» Bakyt Torobaev added.

The 4th meeting of the Ministers of Agriculture of the Organization of Turkic States is being held in the village of Bosteri, Issyk-Kul region. It is attended by delegations headed by the Ministers of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Hungary.
link: https://24.kg/english/334099/
views: 115
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan to strengthen cooperation in agriculture
Kyrgyzstan abandons use of hazardous pesticides
Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade declines, exports drop by 8.2 percent
Agriculture Ministry strengthens control over feed and veterinary drugs
Kazakhstan plans to increase exports of grain, oilseeds to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to expand agricultural products export
Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms
Exports from Mari El to Kyrgyzstan grow by almost a third
Center for rice processing, packaging, logistics to be built in Uzgen district
Agricultural exhibition-fair to be held in Bishkek
Popular
Legislative gaps in Kyrgyzstan hinder small business competition — World Bank Legislative gaps in Kyrgyzstan hinder small business competition — World Bank
MES of Kyrgyzstan receives equipment to modernize early warning system MES of Kyrgyzstan receives equipment to modernize early warning system
U.S. introduces new requirements for student visa applicants U.S. introduces new requirements for student visa applicants
Construction of Kambarata HPP-1: Feasibility study presented Construction of Kambarata HPP-1: Feasibility study presented
25 June, Wednesday
14:46
Vietnam views Kyrgyzstan as reliable partner in Central Asia Vietnam views Kyrgyzstan as reliable partner in Central...
14:32
Kyrgyzstan designates airline for deportation of migration law violators
14:17
Kyrgyzstan intends to expand its agricultural exports
12:47
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Prime Minister of Malaysia
12:39
National football team of Kyrgyzstan (U23) plays with Tajikistan