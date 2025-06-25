Kyrgyzstan intends to expand its agricultural exports

«Agriculture is a priority sector of the Kyrgyz Republic’s economy. It accounts for about 9 percent of GDP, employs 28 percent of the country’s population, and plays an important role in the country’s food security,» Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, said at the 4th meeting of the Ministers of Agriculture of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Issyk-Kul region.

He noted that the republic is ready to expand the export of agricultural products to the member states of the OTS.

«Our export products include not only potatoes, cabbage, onions, and carrots, but also melons, fruits, and vegetables, which are grown in sufficient quantities and have full export potential. In addition, the Kyrgyz Republic is fully prepared to export meat and dairy products not only to neighboring countries, but also to Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Hungary,» Bakyt Torobaev added.

The 4th meeting of the Ministers of Agriculture of the Organization of Turkic States is being held in the village of Bosteri, Issyk-Kul region. It is attended by delegations headed by the Ministers of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Hungary.