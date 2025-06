A friendly match between the youth teams of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan took place in Hisar. The team of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The match ended with a score 0:0.

On June 21, the national team of Kyrgyzstan (U23) played a draw with the Indian team (0:0).

The matches took place as part of the training of football players for the qualifying tournament for the 2026 Asian Cup.